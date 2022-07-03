'Home Sweet Home': Fans celebrate Warriors long-awaited home win

Credit / nrl.com (Twitter)

The Warriors have received a rapturous welcome home in front of a packed house at Mt Smart Stadium in Tāmaki Makaurau on Sunday, as they finally got their game back on track against the visiting West Tigers with a 22-2 victory.

The home-side led 14-2 at halftime, with first-half tries to Tohu Harris and Chanel Harris-Tavita.

Both tries brought the 26,500-plus crowd to their feet.

After the break, Jesse Arthars grabbed a try of his own to seal a 22-2 win for the Warriors, snapping a seven-game losing streak.

The Warriors' next game is away to the Eels in Sydney on 15 July.

Fans will have to wait until round 20 before the Warriors play again at home, and the team will need their loyal fanbase behind them as they are up against the Storm on 29 July, who ran up a record points tally against the Kiwi side the last time they played.

Highlights: Warriors v Tigers