Homecoming tickets on sale now; Watene-Zelezniak returns for Heritage Round

It's a thumbs up for Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, who makes his return to the Warriors in time for their Heritage Round game against the Sydney Roosters this Sunday after recovering from surgery for a broken thumb.

He sustained the injury in the first round against the St George Illawarra Dragons, despite playing through the full 80 minutes of that game.

The Waikato-Tainui winger is one of two changes to the backline for coach Nathan Brown's squad. After being suspended for a derogatory comment directed at Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt during last week's dramatic golden point win against the North Queensland team, a remorseful Marcelo Montoya will be out for four weeks. His replacement for the left-wing will be Edward Kosi.

Apart from the two changes, the rest of the starting squad will be sporting classic Warriors colours of 2002.

Chanel Harris-Tavita (Ngāpuhi) stays in as halfback, paired with Shaun Johnson, the man responsible for the Warriors' drop-goal golden point win last week. Reece Walsh remains at fullback position and captain Addin Fonua-Blake, minus last week's injury doubts, will definitely be starting too.

The bench includes Eliesa Katoa, Aaron Pene, Bunty Afoa and Kodi Nikorima, the latter of who continues to be halfback relief for Harris-Tavita and Johnson.

The three-game winning streak of the Warriors will be put to the test as the Roosters, who have home advantage this Sunday, come off a very close 24-20 victory over the Broncos. The Warriors have attained the most wins across their 41 meetings in the NRL with 21 wins, 19 of which have gone the way of the Sydney club, and one has ended in a draw.

Despite both teams at a 3-2 record and also having the same number of points on the ladder, the Roosters (ranked five on the table) sit higher than the Warriors (ranked seven on the table) due to match points differential.

Homecoming tickets on sale

Today is also the day where ticket sales to the general public for the Warriors' four home games kick-off, having started at 12pm today.

The first official game at their Mt Smart home turf, which will be the first time in almost three years or 1,038 days, will be against the Wests Tigers, playing on July 3. July 29 will see the Warriors take on the Melbourne Storm, the Bulldogs on August 12 and the Titans on September 3.

Resilient Warriors fans that have been waiting for an eternity for their team to play in Aotearoa can get their dibs on tickets, which will no doubt sell out, on Ticketmaster.