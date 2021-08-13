Homegrown band prepares for 'good-time' tour

Additional reporting Mare Haimona-Riki

White Chapel Jak is a New Zealand grassroots band that have been winning over crowds of up to 20,000 people all around Aotearoa.

With their funk, pop, roots, rock style of music, and a growing fan base; they are becoming a crowd favourite for mostly performing covers of popular songs. Now, however, they are on the brink of releasing their first, called Good Time.

“The driver of this song has been the connection with our audience,” guitarist Nathan Boston says.

“It’s very much a ‘rootsy’ kiwiana theme with funk base, soulful lyrics and a good pulsing beat that everyone wants to dance to.”

Their tour kicks off on August 28, starting at the Leigh Sawmill, after which they will make their way up north, towards what lead singer Bonnie Hurunui says is some of their favourite spots.

“And we end up at The Powerstation.”

“It’s our first time there and it’s the biggest ticketed show we’ve ever done,” Hurunui says.