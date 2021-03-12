Homegrowndocumentary '100 years' in the making

James and Isey is a homegrown documentary that showcases the special relationship between a mother and son.

The documentary follows Isey Cross and her son James, as they prepare for Isey’s 100th birthday. Producer Lani Feltham says they were able to capture the duo in their natural state because of the way it was filmed by director Florian Habicht.

“He filmed it mostly all by himself, just him and the camera.

“He also took the time to give Isey her time, by slowing down to be at her pace.”

James and Isey Trailer. Source / Facebook

Feltham says that the film explores themes of manaakitanga and whanaungatanga, along with a spiritual undertone. Feltham says it touched on colonialisation a little bit but that wasn’t the main focus.

“The film is about jo, but it does touch a little about the loss of reo and those kinds of things.”

James and Isey will have a world premiere at Auckland's Civic Theatre on April 3, - Isey’s 100th birthday.