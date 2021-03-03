Homelessness worsens during level 3 lockdown in Auckland

Things are going from bad to worse for those tasked with helping the homeless of Auckland, during the latest level three lockdown of Auckland.

That from Hurimoana Dennis of Te Puea Marae, who has been helping vulnerable people in Auckland into housing.

"It just puts another layer of mamae and takahi, taumaha, on us here at the whare. So we have got four whānau here, or 13 people, and ten of them are under the age of 10 years."

New Zealand has the highest rate of homelessness in the developed world. Recent statistics suggest the country has by far the worst homelessness problem in the OECD, with one in 100 Kiwis homeless.

Most areas of the country have ‘severely unaffordable’ homes, according to recent Demographia surveys. And homeownership rates have dropped significantly, suggesting more and more New Zealanders are stuck renting.

And Dennis says since Auckland has been in alert level 3, things have got a lot worse for homeless people. "Thankfully there are organisations out there that are doing the heavy lifting to support them. But I would suggest every day looks like every other day to them, and a lot of them will be our whānau."

Emergency housing

Associate Homelessness Minister Mārama Davidson says she is acutely aware of the issues these people are facing.

"What do you do if you don't have a home? If you're living in a car, living rough on the streets, crowding in other homes, living in inadequate situations, which many of our whānau are, what are you supposed to do?"

She says there are resources for people to go to if they are really struggling, "for emergency housing, it really is going through Work and Income, through the website workandincome.govt.nz . There is a housing section, and there is an option titled where to stay and I really encourage people to go there and to find out information about emergency housing."

While things look pretty bleak to some, Huri also believes that Auckland has done really well in combatting this latest outbreak. "Look, we've been pretty good Auckland by and large. You just don't tell 1.5 million people to stay home and behave yourself, and expect everything to go well."

So if Auckland comes out of level three lockdown, what can be done to ease the burden of homelessness?