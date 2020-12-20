Homicide investigation after man found dead in Karori, Wellington

Wellington Police have commenced a homicide investigation into the death of a man in Karori overnight.

Police were called at 8.30am Sunday after a family member located the man deceased at a property in Percy Dyett Drive, Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson said in a statement.

He said police will remain at the property over the next few days, alongside ESR, undertaking a scene examination.

"The community can also expect a significant police presence in the area over the coming days, as we seek to provide reassurance to local residents and speak to potential witnesses."

Anyone with information that may assist police enquiries is asked to contact Wellington Police via 105, quoting job number P044839711.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.