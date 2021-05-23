Homicide investigation after person dies in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland

By Te Ao - Māori News

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a person died in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the incident on Beatty Street at about 2:15am.

"One person received critical injuries and died at the scene," Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin of Counties Manukau CIB said in a statement.

"We are speaking to witnesses and conducting a scene examination today."

The NZ Herald has reported that gunshots and hysterical screaming were allegedly heard in the night.

Beatty Street remains cordoned off.

