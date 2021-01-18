Homicide investigation after two people found dead at Hāwera property

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of two people at a property in Hāwera, Taranaki early this morning.

"At around 2:50 this morning, emergency services were called to a property where two people were located deceased," Area Commander Inspector Belinda Dewar said in a statement.

"One person was arrested at the scene without incident and is assisting police with our enquiries."

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

A scene guard is in place and a scene examination will continue this morning.