Homicide investigation following death of Hamilton man

A homicide investigation is underway following the death of a Hamilton man.

The man was seriously injured during a family harm incident at Mardon Road, Enderley on Wednesday evening.

Police who attended the incident said the man died from his injuries on Friday.

"Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing," Hamilton city area commander, Inspector Andrea McBeth, said in a statement.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who may have heard or seen anything that can assist the investigation."

Police can be contacted on 105, quoting file number 210128/6037.