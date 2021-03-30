Homicide investigation into Napier stabbing

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Pandora yesterday.

Police found a wounded man near a property occupied by the Outlaws Motorcycle Club yesterday. He was treated by St John Ambulance staff before being taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital where he died.

He was believed to have been assaulted by two people.

Police launched a homicide investigation but they believe the stabbing was an "isolated incident" and not part of recent gang violence and shooting incidents.

More police are now patrolling the Mersey Street industrial area where the incident occurred, although they are not carrying firearms, which has occurred at other incidents recently.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information please email us at teao@maoritelevision.com