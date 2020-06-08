Homicide shocks small Moerewa community

A homicide investigation has been launched in Moerewa following the death of 18-year-old Krillan Brown early yesterday morning.

A police presence has been investigating the property all day and an officer has been on guard at the scene for the length of this investigation.

A male has been charged and was expected to appear in Kaikohe District Court today.

The small community of approximately 2000 residents are in shock over the weekend's event especially as it seems the number of homicide cases in the area has increased.

Police enquires are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding this young man's death.

