Former Te Tai Tokerau MP Hone Harawira is throwing his support behind Māori Party candidate Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, to claim the seat from incumbent Kelvin Davis.

Hone Harawira left the Māori Party in 2011 as a result of fighting within the party, but his own party, the Mana Party, and the Māori Party made agreements to help each other take down the Labour Party. The strategy didn't work, and Harawira appears set to sit out this election, but he is supportive of Kapa-Kingi.