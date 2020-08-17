Hone Harawira frightened by Northland border patrol results

Northland kaumatua Hone Harawirawa is calling for greater border control after hearing 50,000 vehicles were stopped heading north from Auckland but fewer than 700 were turned back.

He said those statistics were frightening to hear. He said that in the wake of this he has started talking to Tai Tokerau iwi, Northland police, and health authorities.

On Wednesday the government put Auckland into level 3 after community transmission of the Coronavirus and said Aucklanders were not permitted to travel outside of Auckland unless given exemption.