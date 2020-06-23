Hone Harawira wants more focus on shutting down 'P' use

National meth testing service Meth Xpert says there may be about 138,000 New Zealanders using 'P' according to its research.

That's equivalent to the population of Tauranga and the service says it's getting worse.

They say the issues are not reserved to particular regions of New Zealand. But Northland leader Hone Harawira says 'P' is just as deadly as Covid-19 and there needs to be more focus on shutting it down.

And to ensure that doesn't just become unfulfilled words, Harawira is spearheading the 'Open the Curtains' project, which provides services to whanau who have been affected by meth use.