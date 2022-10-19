Hone Tūwhare creative residents named

Self-proclaimed 'artivist' Tame Iti is one of three Māori artists to be awarded the inaugural Tūwhare Creative Residency award.

Iti (Ngāi Tūhoe, Te Arawa, Waikato), Tracey Tawhiao (Ngāi Te Rangi, Whakatōhea, Ngāti Tūwharetoa) and Ati Teepa (Ngāi Tūhoe) will spend time at the Kākā Point crib celebrated poet and artist Hone Tūwhare called home for much of his later years.

The Hone Tūwhare Trust has painstakingly restored the house, which lies on the South Otago coast, since his death in 2008. It will be reopened on Friday, on what would have been Tūwhare's 100th birthday.

Tūwhare trustee Jeanette Wikaira says the opening will be a special time for the trust and for Tūwhare's whānau.

"The whānau will have some time in the whare at dawn just to spend their own time in their pāpā's home and the official opening at lunchtime.

"Kākā Point is known for its kaimoana, which Hone based a lot of his poetry on, and his house is right across from the ocean so it's got a beautiful view of the sea, so we'll have lots of kai, drink and fun in true Hone Tūwhare style."

Three-way collaboration

She says the three inaugural residents at Hone's crib will be able to build on Tūwhare's legacy, “as the inaugural Tuwhare creative residents, a Tame Iti, Tracey Tawhiao and Ati Teepa collaboration brings together intergenerational, multidisciplinary, experienced, and highly creative like minds. Tame, Tracey and Ati have collaborated over many years. They draw deeply from the Māori world, bringing together the poetics of Māori thinking with politically searing insight.

"Tame and Hone had a very close relationship. We have the opportunity to bring someone in as our inaugural resident who actually knew Hone and actually loved and worked with him. They've had some great stories come out between Tame and Hone that they shared in their lifetime together as activists, artists and friends."

Iti, best known for his involvement in many protest movements seeking mana motuhake, particularly for his Ngāi Tūhoe iwi over five decades, is also a noted artist and was earlier this year became an Arts Foundation multi-discipline laureate. He also made headlines last month when he corrected his misspelled name on an artwork in a Wellington hotel lobby. In 2019 he was named the "activist in residence" at Massey University in Palmerston North.

Whānau excited

Tawhiao is a multimedia artist whose works span poetry, moving image, sculpture and painting. She has exhibited her works that focus on 'potency of symbol' across Aotearoa and globally and has had several of her poems published. Wikaira says Tawhiao has a close relationship with the Tūwhare whānau.

Ruatoki-based artist and poet Teepa has experience in creating his own art as well as producing exhibitions of others, particularly at Te Papa Tongarewa. He helped Iti with his recent I will not speak Māori exhibition in Wellington and was an associate producer on hit film Muru. He is also a writer and has recently branched out into poetry where he draws inspiration from whānau, whenua and the stories of Te Urewera.

"It's really wonderful to be able to bring another new, politically strong voice. The three of them together is going to be an amazing opportunity to come down to Kākā Point and use that time and space as an inspirational opportunity to develop more work."

Tūwhare's son, Rob, who is also a trustee, is excited to welcome the first group of artists to his father’s crib. "We know that Dad is always close, and will be smiling to know that his old friend Tame is part of the first creative residency. Tame, Tracey and Ati are the perfect fit for the Tūwhare residency. Their creativity continues Dad’s kaupapa, to live a life of artistic endeavour, to share art widely and to bring indigenous storytelling to the world”.