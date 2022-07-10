Honey Hireme-Smiler is fighting for a life close to her heart

Honey Hireme-Smiler is fighting for a life very close to her heart, as her wife Rochelle has been diagnosed with a terminal rare cancer.

"For me, family has always been first and they will always be my priority. Obviously, my wife being unwell, she still very much is my priority," Hireme-Smiler told Te Ao Toa.

She says Rochelle, who was diagnosed with a rare bile duct cancer, is doing well.

"She's alright, she's on a break from chemo at the moment which I think is doing her a world of wonders. Chemo's pretty tough and she had eight cycles of it.

"I think her body is recovering pretty well and you're starting to see that old Rochelle come back now. Back at the gym and getting around a lot more. She's doing good, real good."

Hireme-Smiler encourages whānau to pay attention to their bodies and to go see a doctor if something feels amiss.

"It usually ends up being that person that's saying it can never be me. It's like we wait so long to go to the doctor until, 'hello', it's way too late kind of thing.

"It's like you've got to be aware, have an awareness of your body, and if your body's telling you something's wrong just go get it checked out," she says.

"I know it's hoha to go to the doctor and sometimes costs a little bit, but it's just that one time that you might go. You might give yourself a lot better chance at life, and living a good life, versus not going and it be too late.

"For us, it's just awareness around looking after yourself properly, your hauora is so important. Without it, you've got nothing really," says Hireme-Smiler.