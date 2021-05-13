‘Hongi Hika’ musket dropped from auction

Is this Hongi Hika's musket?



Auction house Webb’s has pulled a highly anticipated item from its Monday auction – a musket purported to have belonged to the great Ngāpuhi chief Hongi Hika and expected to sell for $100,000.

The auction house confirmed it had been withdrawn today but did not say why.

The musket’s authenticity has been under fire this week but the auction house defended it and said the previous owner had done three months of research to prove it.

A finely crafted musket was gifted to Hika by none other than King George IV when the chief visited London in 1820.

After his death in 1828, the firearm went to Hika's son-in-law, Hone Heke.

At some stage - probably some years following Heke's death in 1850 - the gun left Māori ownership and entered a private collection in Melbourne, where it remained for generations.

However, historian Brent Kerehona Pukepuke-Ahitapu has been researching Hika's 1820 trip to England and has documents from the Royal Archive, which he said describes a different musket from the one being auctioned.

Kerehona Pukepuke-Ahitapu said photos on the Webb's website showed a number of inconsistencies compared to the recorded descriptions.

Meanwhile, descendants of the chiefs want the musket returned to Ngāpuhi.

Hongi Hika pictured talking to missionary Thomas Kendall