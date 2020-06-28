Hooker puts up 'fight of year' in defeat to Poirier in Las Vegas

Dan 'The Hangman' Hooker, although putting up a good fight with former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas, was unable to bring home the win. Taking the battle the whole five rounds, Poirier won by unanimous decision.

The first two rounds were a slugfest with Hooker able to lead the charge in landing more significant strikes than Poirier. These rounds consisted of back and forth blows from both competitors, however, it was Hooker who was able to slip past various punches thrown by Poirier.

From then on, it was Poirier who managed to work the ground game and take the next rounds, getting Hooker in numerous potential submissions. But Hooker was still somehow able to find his away out of these submission attempts enduring all that Poirier threw at him.

Twitter was going off, with the two competitors receiving nothing but praise from notable UFC fighters and celebrities. The contest was even tipped as a potential "fight of the year".

Fight of the year @Ufc — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) June 28, 2020

After the fight, Poirier acknowledged the toughness of Hooker but left no one in doubt he is champion.

"It was a tough one man. You know, Dan came to fight and he's on the rise. He really thought that he was gonna get past me, he talked a lot of trash like he was gonna move forward and fight the champ. But I'm the ****ing champ."

Twitter.com/ufc