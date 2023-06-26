Hope springs: Pump station demolished at Te Waro Uri

Tipene Mita Taupopoki Clarke and Ngāhihi o Te Rā Bidois. Photo / Supplied

Ngāti Rangiwewehi taniwha Pekehaua sees light again today for the first time in 60 years after the removal of the old pump station that hung over Taniwha Springs/Te Waro Uri.

Trustees of the Pekehaua Puna Reserve Trust and Rotorua Lakes Council marked this significant occasion with a dawn karakia before the removal of the pumps and pump station. Te Waro Uri is the traditional home of the taniwha Pekehaua - a central figure in local traditions - and the place from where the tribe’s life springs forth.

Ngāti Rangiwewehi holds mana whenua over Pekehaua Puna Reserve where the spring is located. It supplies fresh water to Ngongotahā and Awahou communities (and Te Koutū in cases of emergency).

“Land back, pumps out is our iwi mantra,” Pekehaua Puna Reserve Trust chairman Louis Bidois says.

Trustees of the Pekehaua Puna Reserve Trust and Rotorua Lakes Council. Photo / Supplied

“The return of our land, removal of the old pumps and pump house, reserve restoration and today’s cultural processes allow the sun to shine down on Te Waro Uri for the first time in decades and completes the mantra.”

In 1966, land at Pekehaua Puna/Taniwha Springs was taken from Ngāti Rangiwewehi for waterworks purposes under the Public Works Act 1928 and vested in the then Rotorua County Council. There was no negotiation or consent.

The land was returned to iwi by Rotorua Lakes Council in 2015 and a partnership between Ngāti Rangiwewehi and the council resulted in a joint consent for ongoing water take from the spring for the benefit of the community. This is believed to be the first such consent of its kind.

A new pump station has now been constructed and commissioned, existing pumps removed and the old pump house dismantled. Water will be drawn from the spring into the new pump station and will be put through treatment before being stored in two reservoirs used to supply water to Ngongotahā.

Rotorua deputy mayor Sandra Kai Fong says Rotorua Lakes Council acknowledges Taniwha Springs/Te Waro Uri spring is of significant historic and cultural significance to Ngāti Rangiwewehi and regarded as precious.

“The return of ownership following a historic council decision has strengthened the relationship between iwi and Council, including ensuring community water supply needs can continue to be met.”

Ngāti Rangiwewehi has mourned the loss of Taniwha Springs since its taking and considers that although it was in accordance with the law at the time, it was morally wrong and caused the iwi great and lasting hurt.

Bidois says with the pumps and station removed, the spirit of Pekehaua is restored and with it, the mana of Rangiwewehi.

“Today’s milestone is spiritually something to reflect on, mark, celebrate but also acknowledge. Rotorua Lakes Council has again cooperated in making the site available despite operational responsibilities.”

Ngāti Rangiwewehi will host an iwi day on Saturday to provide the opportunity to mourn the loss, remember those who have passed on and celebrate the removal of the pump station. Held at Tarimano Marae, the day will include karakia, karanga, mihi, kōrero, slideshow and kai.

Rauroha Clarke Ngāti Rangiwewehi says there is a Māori whakatauki (saying), Mā mua ka kite a muri, Mā muri ka ora a mua - it’s about the importance of working together and that leaders and followers are essential and co-dependant.

“This whakatauki reflects the fact Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Rotorua Lakes Council, Spartan Construction, which was awarded the pump station project and project designers Pattle Delamore Partners have all worked together to provide quality, safe, crystal clear water to Ngongotahā (and Te Koutū in case of emergencies) - a collective joint venture for the betterment of the community.”

-NZME