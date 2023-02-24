Horticulture, sustainability focus at 2023 Ahuwhenua Awards

Ahuwheuna Trophy finalists with Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson. Photo / Supplied

Three top Māori horticulturalists in the North Island are finalists in this year's Ahuwhenua Trophy competition.

Ngai Tukairangi Trust's largest orchard near Hastings, Māori Investments Limited's Whiritoa orchard and Wi Pere Trust Horticulture in Gisborne are the final three in the competition encouraging farmers to improve their land with an emphasis on sustainability.

It is the second time horticulture has been included in the competition that runs on a three-year rotational basis between dairy, sheep and beef and horticulture sectors.

The finalists were announced at Parliament, at an event hosted by Minister of Māori Development Willie Jackson.

Ahuwhenua Trophy management committee chair Nukuhia Hadfield said there will likely be changes to the judging process due to the effect of Cyclone Gabrielle.

She said before Cyclone Gabrielle struck, judges were able to visit the properties of all the entrants and the committee believes it was still possible to hold the competition and determine a winner.

"We have selected three incredible finalists, all of whom could be worthy winners of the Ahuwhenua Trophy for Horticulture.

"Before Cyclone Gabrielle struck, they had to deal with the ongoing effects of Covid-19, shortages of labour and logistical issues. They have already proved their resilience and determination to work their way through adversity, although dealing with the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle is a much higher mountain to climb."

Hadfield said the finalists along with all the other entrants had made a significant contribution to the economic success of Aotearoa which is not widely known or recognised.

The aim of the Ahuwhenua Trophy competition is to follow the vision of Sir Apirana Ngata and Lord Bledisloe by changing this narrative and showcasing the successes to the wider public.

The winner will be announced on 9 June in Tauranga.

The finalists:

Ngai Tukairangi Trust: Has orchard operations in four regions across the country. The largest orchard operation is situated near Hastings in the Hawke's Bay, which is a large-scale well-run horticultural business, with a total planted area of 106ha in 2022, mostly G3 and the remainder in apples. The land was purchased by the Trust in 2017 and compliments its other kiwifruit operations based in Kerikeri and in the Bay of Plenty where the head office of the Trust is situated. Heretaunga kiwifruit operations are unique in that they are entirely covered by overhead cloth. It is the largest area of overhead shelter within the country, offering protection against wind and hail, while the Hawke's Bay's winter provides optimal chilling and the potential for organic production in the future.​

Ngai Tukairangi Trust was a finalist in the inaugural 2020 horticulture competition with its Matapihi orchard near Tauranga.

Maori Investments Ltd (MIL): Based in Kawerau and its orchards (Whiritoa) are located in Te Teko. The first orchard to be purchased was Whiritoa Organic in 2016 and is approximately 5.37 hectares in size growing organic gold kiwifruit. The second orchard is Whiritoa Gold, purchased in 2017, approximately 6.84 canopy hectares, located beside Whiritoa Organic. MIL undertook significant work to remove some structures over the canopy, and both orchards are managed in accordance with tikanga Māori. Managed by orchard manager, Helen Scott, it currently employs seven permanent staff on orchard. All seasonal workers are local and contractors only come in during the harvest season. The orchards can employ up to 20 fixed term employees during the peak seasons.

Wi Pere Trust: Located in Gisborne, Wi Pere Trust Horticulture consists of 79ha of permanent fruit crops. This area is made up of 26ha of Gold kiwifruit (11ha of which is organic), 4ha of persimmons, 15ha of citrus, 4ha of blueberries and 20ha of Rockitt and 10ha Tarzi of apples. Three separate orchards combine to make up the diverse horticultural operation: Toroa orchard at Waerenga-a-Hika, Tangihanga orchard at Waituhi and Manutuke orchard at Manutuke. Wi Pere Horticulture is managed by general manager Wayne Hall, with eight full-time staff and employees up to 85 casual workers at key times.

-RNZ