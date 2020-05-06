A 'hot' cookout with almost 50 BBQs stolen in Tāmaki

Source / Flickr

Police are asking that if you see Weber and Everdure branded BBQs being sold on the cheap to be aware.

This comes as almost 50 brand new barbeques were stolen during a Mitre 10 Mega store burglary in East Auckland.

Inspector Chris Barry, Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, says it’s particularly disappointing to see businesses being targeted by offenders at a time when many of them are struggling.

However they are determined to hold the offenders to account. Information can be provided to the Counties Manukau Tactical Crime Unit by phoning 105 and quoting file number 200505/8672.

You can also provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 555 111.