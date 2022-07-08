House, cash forfeited following Kawerau drug bust

The first forfeiture from the major Police operation targeting methamphetamine supply in Kawerau has been completed.



Operation Notus, a covert investigation by National Organised Crime Group and Bay of Plenty police staff into methamphetamine supply in Kawerau and other towns in the eastern Bay of Plenty that began in October 2017, resulted in 50 arrests, including senior members of the Kawerau Mongrel Mob leadership.



The Tauranga High Court has now ordered the forfeiture of a home in Kawerau and the proceeds from the sale of a Ford Ranger ute, both bought with money obtained through significant criminal activity, namely from the sale and supply of methamphetamine and cannabis.



The judgment says the two items are tainted from being funded through significant criminal activity.

The approximate value of these items is $420,000.



“While the dollar value of these items might not be significant compared to other forfeitures, it is the impact this will have within the Kawerau community that is most significant.



“We are acutely aware of the negative impacts and social harm caused by the sale and supply of illicit drugs, particularly in small communities such as Kawerau,” said Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Nick O’Brien of the Waikato/Bay of Plenty Asset Recovery Unit.



Operation Notus was hugely significant as the gang was preying on Kawerau community members and profiting from their own whānau and friends’ addiction through the distribution and supply of these drugs.



"This forfeiture showed that even after initial termination, Police were still looking to target criminals continuing to prey on vulnerable communities and strip them of their assets.



"We want to reassure our communities that Police will continue to target and disrupt groups and individuals that align themselves with them who profit from the proceeds of crime."