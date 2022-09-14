Household budgets squeezed: Whānau struggle to put kai on table

A call has been made to the government for more food support for people struggling to put food on the table.

This is after a data release from Stats NZ confirming that 2022 had the largest year-on-year increase in food prices ever.

And the Infometrics-Foodstuffs New Zealand Grocery Supplier Cost Index shows an 8.7% a year rise in August 2022. The index measures the change in the cost of grocery goods charged by suppliers to the Foodstuffs North and South Island cooperatives.

Green Party spokesperson for commerce and consumer affairs Ricardo Menéndez March said his party would never accept an Aotearoa where some people were forced to go hungry because they could not afford to put a meal on the table.

“We are calling on the government to immediately increase support so people can afford nutritious food for themselves and their families.”

Menéndez March said people relying on benefits to make ends meet needed to have an “immediate boost” to incomes.

“Even before the current cost of living pressures, tens of thousands of families were being forced to go without basic necessities.”

Locally produced food

“But as costs have gone up, incomes have changed very little. People are having to make what they have go even further.”

Menéndez March said a trust model was needed to access food grants from Work and Income.

"People shouldn’t have to be put through dehumanising processes to prove their hardship and every decision scrutinised by Work & Income to access food grants. It simply doesn't make any sense if they are not enough to cover the cost of food."

Menéndez March’s said long-term food needed to be produced locally in New Zealand to ensure people could produce, distribute and consume food instead of relying on “profit-hungry corporations at the heart of our food system and policies”.

“Such a strategy should include plans to adequately invest in mahinga kai, farmers' markets, urban food gardens, and publicly owned venues for growers to sell their produce to communities.”