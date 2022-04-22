Housing collective building a future on the East Coast

Māori housing group Toitū Tairāwhiti is exploring ways to provide affordable housing, which is desperately needed on the East Coast.

The group was in Huntly this week, looking over the work of Built Smart, a company that produces houses in sections for assembly on site.

Annette Wehi from Toitū Tairāwhiti says using the Built Smart concept in the Gisborne area would allow iwi to upskill their people, while also trying to provide housing for their families, "so we are able to fulfil the aspirations of whānau, hapū, and iwi throughout the East Coast."

Toitū Tairāwhiti is a unique iwi collaboration, which includes Ngāi Tāmanuhiri, Rongowhakaata, Te Aitanga ā Māhaki and Ngāti Porou.

Built Smart specialises in pre-built, transportable homes and has been operating in Huntly since 1982.

Housing advocates say living situations in the East Coast region are desperate, with overcrowding, squatting, and rough sleeping by whole families.

Ideal for East Coast

Rents in Gisborne rose by more than 30% last year.

Wehi from Toitū Tairāwhiti wants to change that, with the help of Built Smart.

"We have come to look around and meet some of the staff here, so we know how to make homes the Built Smart way."

Tradies such as Justin Haronga and Peter Tupara are excited by the visit. Tūpara says it's amazing to see what Built Smart has created.

"For me who's been building for 35-40 years on my own business, it was eye-opening for me. Coming here, seeing firsthand, we have to reproduce this sort of mahi in Te Tairāwhiti. It enables us to hire more young fellas."