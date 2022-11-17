Housing crunch hits Sealord

Iwi-owned fishing behemoth Sealord is so desperately short of staff its CEO has been doing factory shifts but, even when it does find workers, it can't find them housing.

Its Nelson shoreside fish processing operation has got caught up in the accommodation crisis, affecting much of the motu and it's asking locals for help.

To fill labour shortages at its wetfish facility, Sealord has been issued 180 permits for foreign workers but, given the severe housing shortage, the company says it's struggling to find acceptable places to house them.

“Over the past 12 months we’ve worked closely with Seafood NZ and the government on ways to deal with skills shortages within the seafood industry," Sealord’s general manager human resources Dawn Cooper says.

"This year during our busy hoki season we were 200 roles short despite our chief executive, senior team and other office workers volunteering for factory shifts.”

In late January, Sealord will have about 50 foreign workers arrive from Samoa, and the company has arranged housing through its current staff, many of whom are whānau or friends.

Seeking rooms

But the need for accommodation is for Vietnamese workers the company is hoping to recruit when managers head to Vietnam later this month, for the hoki season (May to September) continuing until the end of 2023.

The company is looking to partner with accommodation providers in Nelson that can offer group housing with single bedrooms and shared cooking facilities for about $150-200 per week per person but Cooper says they're even keen to hear from people in the community interested in providing board in their own homes.

“These visas will make a big difference to our factory vacancies and will be essential during hoki season next year," Cooper says.

"Our next challenge is to find suitable accommodation to house them."