Housing package not addressing crisis

Today's housing package announcement by the government is resetting the 'bright-line property rule' to curb property developers and investors.

But National claims it will make little difference for first home buyers.

The bright-line property rule looks at whether a property was either purchased on or after 1 October 2015, through to 28 March 2018, and sold within 2 years. Or if it was purchased on or after 29 March, 2018, and sold within 5 years.

Under today's announcement, home owners will have to own their home for at least 10 years to avoid paying income tax.

National Party leader Judith Collins says the bright-line test was to catch people who were flipping houses. "Basically, people who were buying a house and flipping it over the next day.

That was the right thing to do at that time, it was over two years. This government has taken a bright-line test and turned it in to a full scale capital gains tax."

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says removing interest deduction loopholes for property investors tilted the balance towards first home buyers.

"The New Zealand housing market has become the least affordable in the OECD. Taking action is in everyone's interests as continuing to allow unsustainable house price growth could lead to a negative hit to the whole economy.

$3.8billion Housing Acceleration Fund

In today's announcement the government revealed a $3.8 billion fund will go towards accelerating growth in new housing.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says, "This is a package of both urgent and long-term measures that will increase housing supply, relieve pressure on the market and make it easier for first-home buyers."

"The housing crisis is a problem decades in the making that will take time to turn around, but these measures will make a difference."

But Collins claims the new housing incentives will make it harder for those looking at buying their first home.

"It's harder for first home buyers and the reason is rents will go up again. So we have already seen rents rise under three and a half years of a Labour government."

She says, "As usual, no detail, no timeline, no targets. This whole announcement is just KiwiBuild Mark II."

KiwiBuild was set up by the government in 2018 to assist home buyers and to address the falling Kiwi home ownership rate.

Housing Minister Megan Woods said the Government is speeding up the pace and scale of house building with a Housing Acceleration Fund.

"We estimate the Housing Acceleration Fund will help green light tens of thousands of house builds in the short to medium term.

"This fund will jump-start housing developments by funding the necessary services, like roads and pipes to homes, which are currently holding up development.

"The Government will also assist Kāinga Ora to borrow an additional $2 billion that will assist in bringing a range of development forward through strategic land purchases."

Meanwhile 22,000 people are on the state house waiting list and thousands of families are raising their children in motels.

Housing Package at a glance

· $3.8 billion fund to accelerate housing supply in the short to medium term

· More Kiwis able to access First Home Grants and Loans with increased income caps and higher house price caps in targeted areas

· Bright-line test doubled to 10 years with an exemption to incentivise new builds

· Interest deductibility loophole removed for future investors and phased out on existing residential investments

· Govt to support Kāinga Ora to borrow $2 billion extra to scale up at pace land acquisition to boost housing supply

· Apprenticeship Boost initiative extended to further support trades and trades training