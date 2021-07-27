Housing project gets whānau out of cow sheds into warm homes

With concerns about the dire living conditions in some rural Māori areas, the government is celebrating new housing schemes in partnership with iwi.

On a cold drizzly day in Raukōkore, Eastern Bay of Plenty,Te Whānau a Apanui locals were joined by Associate Māori Housing Minister Peeni Henare for a walk through of some of the new homes built as part of the government's commitment to boosting Māori housing.

Te Whānau a Maruhaeremuri Trust and Maru Ora have partnered with Crown agencies including Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga - Ministry of Housing, the Ministry of Business and Te Puni Kōkiri on projects to increase housing supply and help address homelessness.

“Anei ngā moemoeā o te iwi Māori, engari e ngoikore haere ana te whakatū whare i ngā wāhi katoa. Kua kite atu i te rā nei tōna tīmatanga, ko te hiahia kia pakari ake anō ngā iwi ka āhei rātou ki te mahi i ēnei mahi”

“These are Māori aspirations. While we know builds like this take time, it’s a great start. The aim here is to increase capacity with iwi to enable them to do the same,” Henare said.

Ropiha Callaghan decided to bring his family back to his homeland in Raukokore. He established a small business and now his dream of owning a home has become a reality.

Toku nei kāinga ahau, ne, tēra te mea tino nui. Ka hoki mai ahau me tōku nei whānau me ōku tamariki ki tōku ne tūrangawaewae e noho ana e hāpai ana i tōku hapū.

Rent to own

“This is where I come from, that’s the important thing. I bought my children back here because its their home and to also to do their part in supporting our people”

He said that, with the continuing Covid-19 issue, the move home felt right because it was where he most felt safe.

The housing project at Raukokore is rent-to-own, a partnership between Iwi and the Crown. Housing advocate Willie Te Aho said this couldn't have come at a better time for his people given the situation on the coast, which he described as "dire."

"Tekau mā tahi ngā whānau o Te Whānau a Apanui kei te noho i te cow shed. Huri rauna i Te Tai Rāwhiti arā etahi atu kei te noho i roto i ngā kauta, karekau he hiko karekau he wai e rere ana."

"We have 11 families from Te Whānau a Apanui living in cow sheds. Across the East Coast we have others who are living in shacks, with no electricity and no running water."

By August, this project will have seen 16 homes built and eight homes rennovated. Henare said it was a good way to tackle the housing issues faced by Māori.