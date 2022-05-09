How to keep high-value workers - improve their work sites

Company 'values' are the new currency, when it comes to employee retention, in a post-covid world, including te ao Māori, according to a state of the workplace survey, which reveals how employees' values have changed since covid-19 arrived.

Kevin Obern, managing director of OfficeMax, which conducted the survey. has found that employees not only want to link their own values to the values of the company that they are working for but they also want to come back to a work environment that allows them to do good work and is safe.

“The Raukawa Settlement Trust is responsible for looking after the iwi over Treaty settlement matters and there are 16 marae in the group," he says.

"The trust showed initiative in wanting an electronic meeting solution so there was clear open communication within a meeting room setting but also for people unable to make it to meetings to catch up at a later date.”

“The other example is the Hukarere Girls school, which has completely refurbished its old library into an open collaborative workspace. All of the lessons are conducted in Te Reo Māori and the school invested in technology to make sure its communication is better and recorded better along with that open collaborative workspace, which, already found in the workplace, is now making it into the education system.”

Those types of investments tend to cost the employer a lot of money to implement but Obern says, “the cost of doing it is far greater than the cost of not doing it.

"It's not only the appeal to future employees or the retention of existing employees but, if they aren’t able to do their best work, if they aren’t enabled to communicate thoroughly, if they aren’t able to do their job efficiently, then eventually they will become an expense to the business as they lose great employees or are unable to attract great new ones."