How Māori are being supported by Govt during COVID-19 pandemic?

The Ministry of Health has released details of how it is serving Māori during the COVID-19 pandemic,

It comes after concerns that Māori have lagged behind in testing and that the Government response is a one-size-fits-all pandemic plan.

Deputy director-general of Māori Health at the Ministry of Health John Whaanga says there are two main strategies the ministry is working on to support Māori.

“One is the strategies we’re working on specifically linked to the funding announced by Māori ministers two to three weeks ago,” he says.

He says the second is that there is a strong focus across everything the ministry is doing for COVID-19 to focus on Māori, in acknowledgement of the health disadvantages among Māori.

“This is the initial plan and a plan we expect to build on,” he says.

Whaanga says Māori initiatives have a purpose to support the existing Māori health networks.

“We have over 200 Māori health organisations around the country and there are over 100 of them that we’re supporting, he says.

“That is to support them to be able to re-gear themselves with COVID-19 but also to particular services to our priority groups those with chronic illnesses, services for instance around testing.”

There is also work underway related to vaccinations, expanding community-based testing and mental health for Māori.