How the son of ‘How Bizarre' singer deals with depression 

Musician Salvador Fuemana, the son of the late How Bizarre international chart-topper Pauly Fuemana, has inherited his father’s looks and passion for music.

Pauly was the frontman for the musical group OMG (which stands for Otara Millionaires Club) and died from a chronic illness in 2010 when Salvador was eight. The Otara-raised musician had battled with depression, a condition Salvador (19) also struggles with.

“From what I know and what my mum tells me, my family has a history of mental health, especially my dad. A lot of the problems he had were indirectly and directly as a result of that,” Fuemana says.

“Growing up with my dad passing away and my mum’s parents passing away in such a short amount of time, when you’re so young, will have such a big effect on you and the way you look at things. The things that we went through, you keep going deeper and deeper in this hole.”

Fuemana says it’s important for young people to talk about their problems and find positive ways to deal with the hard times. Playing the guitar and training to be a chef are the activities that make Fuemana happy.

“When you can’t deal with all of those emotions that are going through you, all those negative emotions, I’m not a mental health advisor but what worked for me is finding something to take my focus off it for a minute.”

“I’m always positive with everything that is going around. All you can do is look forward.”

Salvador has followed his dad’s passion and is pursuing music. His journey features on the TVNZ series O’Town Dreaming, which premieres today.

“O'Town Dreaming is about aspiring musicians in Ōtara because, as many people know, Ōtara has so much talent. Many people come from here, lots of musicians, especially rappers. The TV show is putting a spotlight on it.”

If you need help or are concerned about someone who may need help-, please contact Lifeline at 0800 543 354 or the Suicide Crisis Helpline, 0508 Tautoko