Howard Morrison Quartet Take Two a hit across the motu

The Howard Morrison Quartet - Take Two hit the road in early February for a nationwide tour, offering a two-hour show to celebrate and recreate some of the magic of a bygone era.

The show includes stories, songs and entertainment from the original quartet and more and, thanks to Covid-19, these long-time friends have been able to realize a life-long dream of honouring Howard Junior's dad and revive an iconic Kiwi supergroup of the 1950s.

Many of the shows the group have performed thus far have not only sold out but have also left audiences cheering.

"The main thing we are getting from everyone is the walk down memory lane and the nostalgia," Howard says.