Howie Morrison Jr and the Quartet sing one last time for mum

Lady Kuia Rangiwhata Morrison was farewelled from her beloved ancestral house, Tama Te Kapua, at midday today despite the wet weather.

The eldest of her three children, Donna Grant acknowledged the brave, the selfless, committed, and those close to her mum for attending and said it was a sign of the love the people had for Lady Kuia.

Anaru Grant Jr, spokesman for the bereaved family said, “The heart is still hurting and we are still mourning but the gathering of the masses over the past three days has bought warmth to our hearts.”

The wharenui filled with vocals as Howie Morrison Jr and the Quartet sang their hearts out to Lady Kuia as she lay in state. Howie broke down in sorrow halfway through his lead Whakaaria Mai. Family and friends quickly went to support him as he found it hard to continue singing to his mum.

Tongan royal whakapapa

Grant wore a headset fashioned with beautiful flowers that were representative of her mum’s Tongan royal whakapapa and gave her mother’s eulogy.

She is the eldest of the three children of Lady Kuia and Sir Howard Morrison; her siblings are Howie Jr and Richard Te Tau.

“Mum was divinely inspired, born of the heavens, shaped by angels, a gift from the universe, a gift to us all,” Grant said in her eulogy.

Many people arrived over the past three days to Papaiouru Marae to pay their respects, Kīngitanga royalty, New Zealand Police, Ngāti Whātua ki Ōrakei, Te Waihirere and Waka Huia.

“All of them are here to share their experiences and memories with our Kuia,” Grant Jr said.

‘An old lady from the get-go’

Rangiwhata Morrison was the daughter of Hiwaroa and Lola Manahi. She grew up as a marae girl in Ohinemutu. She was bought up by and with Emily and Rodger and other close whānau.

She attended Hukarere College and was given the name ‘Gypsy’ because of her wild fierce hair. She then became tired of people mispronouncing her name incorrectly and a nickname was given. “Kuia because Mum was kind of like an old lady from the get-go,” Grant said.

She was an avid runner and walker, and completed 14 marathons, including celebrating her 72nd birthday by walking the New York Marathon. She was also a squash and golf enthusiast.

Whānau pani kaumātua Monty Morrison said, “The big talks were about her walks for life projects. Those were the main thoughts from all”.

“She was brave, supported her family always, was always ready to help, and her support for health and well-being on the marae and abroad was well noted.”

Lady Kuia died on Saturday of dementia, surrounded by her family in Ohinemutu.

'Let’s get through this together'

Grant Jr says he is holding onto the hope that in unity there is victory; in separation there is defeat. He hopes that after today whānau will make an effort to stay united, “all of us during this time of sorrow. Let's all support each other over the coming weeks, months, and years to get through this together”.

Lady Kuia will lie at Kauae Cemetery with her late husband, Sir Howard.