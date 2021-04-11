Huihuinga Wāhine summit to showcase Māori Women leaders

A Leadership Summit aims to develop and strengthen Māori economic outcomes for Māori Women.

The Huihuinga Wāhine summit is an annual forum held by the Federation of Māori Authorities (FOMA) for Māori women business leaders and decision makers.

FOMA Chair, Traci Houpapa says the past year hasn’t been kind to women, particularly Māori.

“Māori have experienced a greater impact from past recessions in Aotearoa, and the downturn ensuing from Covid will be no different. Events such as Huihuinga are as important as ever, a vital means of showcasing wāhine leaders, because when we thrive, so do our whānau, our communities and our country.

Huihuinga Wāhine reminds us of the unique role we play as wāhine in Aotearoa’s business community and enables us to create a safe and secure space for new leaders to emerge and thrive.”

The event will feature Māori women excelling in their respective fields, including artist Ngahina Hohaia, whose contemporary sculpture has been exhibited internationally; Les Elder, Black Ferns Captain; Donna Awatere Huata, Māori Climate Change Commissioner; Dr Hinemoa Elder, Māori strategic leader in brain research; Caren Rangi, professional director with extensive commercial experience in Aotearoa and Cook Islands and Annette Sykes, Change Maker and Lawyer.

Aboriginal-Torres Strait Islander Katrina Fanning, a top Australian Women’s Rugby League player and director of Coolman Advisors, is also a key speaker.

Huihuinga Wahine will be held on Thursday, 22nd April, at Villa Maria Estate, Manukau.