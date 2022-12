Credit / Māori Touch NZ

Hundreds of players and supporters have gathered for the Māori Touch Nationals in Rotorua this weekend.

The two-day tournament which got underway on Saturday is being played at Westbrook Park and includes under-17 boys and girls teams, open men, women and mixed teams, and masters 30+ competitors.

The annual tournament has drawn Māori touch enthusiasts together from across the motu for more than 20 years.

Teams are competing in finals games today.