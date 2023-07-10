Hundreds gather for community centre opening at University of Waikato

Waikato University today opened what it says is the most significant capital development in the institution's 59-year history.

The $85 million development, which has been underway since 2019, includes a food court, social and learning space, and a dedicated space for community events.

“It is a symbol of the aspirations of the university that honours our history and our commitment to a campus experience that delivers functionality, social interaction, hospitality and culture,” vice-chancellor Neil Quigley says.

Deputy vice-chancellor Dr Sarah-Jane Tiakiwai says The Pā stands also as a symbol for change and a step in the right direction, following allegations of racism within the university, in recent years.

“We definitely haven't forgotten about it or brushed it under the rug but this whare will allow us to acknowledge the past and have those important conversations so we are able to move forward together,” Tiakiwai says.

More than 500 people including university staff and students, were at the opening ceremony this morning, held at the break of dawn and, guided by leaders of the Kīngitanga and Waikato-Tainui.

At the heart of The Pā is the university’s new wharenui, Ko Te Tangata, the name carried over from the university’s motto. Developed for the university by the late Professor Te Wharehuia Milroy in the 1990s, the motto is now elevated and revitalised with a depth of meaning that ties together the artworks and cultural narrative of the space.

The first graduation at this new building will take place in October this year.

Designed by architectural firms Jasmax, Architectus and DesignTribe, the 7000sqm building, built by commercial projects contractor Hawkins, showcases structural timber in the form of engineered wooden glulam beams.

The beams are the largest in the country and are made with timber from sustainably harvested plantation forests. They give The Pā its unique shape, framing its roofline or whakaruruhau.