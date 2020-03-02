Hundreds of kaimahi without work for 'a few months'

Govt minister Phil Twyford will arrive in Tairāwhiti to whakarongo to the outcry impacting on forestry.

Key stakeholders and local government are prepared to do what's needed in response to kore mahi resulting from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

This comes as forestry workers could be without work for a ‘few months’ before returning back to work in full force.

Labour MP for East Coast Kiritapu Allen met with key stakeholders on the coast as the impacts of the COVID-19 will affect the regional domestic workforce. However, no confirmation on how long it will be before Tairāwhiri forestry workers can return back to mahi.

“After we have gone through a tough time we will come back to be very strong again in this region,” MP Allen says.

95% of the regions logs leave through the Eastland Port. According to Te Uru Rākau (Forestry New Zealand) in 2018, 48% of our nation log exports went to China. The total amount was a little over $3 billion NZD that year. Unless other countries buy the remaining stock, forestry workers all over the country will continue to be out of work.

Good news for the rohe came as the African Swan vessel departed the port with logs headed for Pyengtaek, South Korea.

The PM announced today that all South Korean travelers must self-isolate for 14 days. In light of this new announcement, the possibility of restrictions on South Korean exports has arisen.

A regional leadership group was established by Eastland Wood Council, Gisborne District Council and other key stakeholders to ensure there is a good effort at collating the information needed for central government to make good decisions.

“The level of investment by community’s stakeholders to provide drop-in centres so central government are taking part in those through MSD and IRD.”

The Ministry of Social Development confirmed that they’ve made 24 hardship grant payments related to the virus nationwide but can’t confirm how many workers on the coast are affected.

If workers find themselves without work due to the impact of coronavirus MSD may be able to help. However, applying for a benefit maybe a short stand-down, which will take 1 or 2 weeks after applications are approved.

Eastland Wood Council Chief Executive Kim Holland is pushing for support for workers in the sector.

“We were hoping things were going to get better we got a bit of a picture that it’s going to take a few months to work through,” Holland says.