Hunt on for Aotearoa’s Best Māori Farmer

The hunt is on for the nation’s best Māori sheep and beef farmers with entries open for the 2022 Ahuwhenua Trophy competition.

The competition is designed to recognise excellence in Māori farming, be it the farmers themselves or successful Māori farming enterprises.

Chair of the Ahuwhenua Trophy Management Committee Nuku Hadfield says the awards provide a ‘unique opportunity' to showcase ‘excellent farming enterprises to both Māori and the wider farming sector.’

Māori-led organisations contribute more than 15% of red meat exports from Aotearoa. Hadfield says they have ‘done much to expand and develop their farming operations both in terms of sustainability and profitability.’

Speaking to Te Ao Māori News, 2021 Young Māori Farmer of the Year, Quinn Morgan, praised the recognition and networking opportunities the awards offer.

“To even get over there and rub shoulders with those other two [finalists] is a massive achievement for me.”

“To be a kaitiaki here in Aotearoa is a really big thing, especially the way agriculture is going. Farming has really ticked all the boxes for me,” he said.

In its 89th year, the Ahuwhenua Trophy was launched by the great Sir Apirana Ngata and Governor General of the time Lord Bledisloe.

Entries for the 2022 event close Friday, December 10 with the winner announced at a gala dinner on Friday, 27 May 2022, in Hawke’s Bay.

Entries can be submitted here, on the Ahuwhenua Trophy Website.