Hunter's highway u-turn results in death of motorcyclist

The driver who caused a crash that killed motorcyclist and boxing coach Brett McNaught (pictured), has been sentenced to community work and disqualified from driving for 12 months. Photo / Supplied

By Leighton Keith, Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whanganui

Clayton Stephen Hammond was trying to get to his mate's place to sort out storage for a deer he'd shot when he made the deadly decision to do a u-turn on a busy highway.

At the same time motorcyclist Brett McNaught was heading home from the New Zealand Boxing Championships when their two worlds collided with tragic consequences earlier this year.

McNaught crashed into Hammond's driver's door and died at the scene - leaving friends and family grieving the loss of a man with a heart of gold.

Now Hammond has been sentenced to community work, banned from driving for a year and ordered to pay McNaught's family emotional harm reparation, as a result of his actions.

The accident happened on Sunday, April 24, 2022, as McNaught was heading north along State Highway 4, just south of Raetihi, on his motorcycle.

The police summary of facts said Hammond had also been driving along the highway but had pulled over in a lay-by to call a friend to organise storing a deer he had shot in his chiller.

As Hammond pulled back on to the road he was trying to do a u-turn to head back to his mate's place when McNaught collided with his car.

"The victim could not avoid the Toyota motor vehicle and crashed into the driver's side door."

McNaught was trapped under his bike and despite the best efforts of passing motorists who went to his aid after calling emergency services, he died at the scene.

Hammond was later charged with careless driving causing death, which has a maximum penalty of three months' imprisonment, $4500 fine and a minimum disqualification of six months.

The 60-year-old pleaded guilty to the charge in the Ohakune District Court in August and was remanded for sentencing.

He appeared before Judge Jonathan Krebs in the Taihape District Court on Friday, October 21, where he was sentenced to 100 hours community work, disqualified from driving for a year and ordered to pay $2500 emotional harm reparation.

McNaught, a valued member of Matamata's Walton Boxing Club, was described as having a heart of gold.

"It was just so devastating and such a loss to his large family, the club and the wider community," coach Raymond Richards said.