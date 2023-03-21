Hunters urged to 'Have a Hmmm' this roar season

The NZ Mountain Safety Council (MSC) and ACC both agree that nearly all Roar hunting-related injuries are preventable. That’s why they have partnered together on a hunting specific ‘Have a Hmmm’ campaign with the aim of encouraging behaviour change in a way that will improve hunters’ safety and reduce preventable injuries.

According to ACC data, more than 14,000 hunting-related injury claims have been lodged over a 10-year period ending June 2022. This is an annual average of 1,463 claims or, when considered against hunting participation, about one injury claim for every 143 adult hunters.

Of these, 61% are classified as minor injuries, 28% as moderate, and 11% as severe. Severe injuries accounted for the majority of all costs, at over 20 times as much as minor and moderate claims.

More than 80% of injuries through misidentified targets have occurred within the same hunting group.

The collaborative safety campaign portrays two scenarios at different stages of a hunt, where father and son hunting trips have been cut short due to an injury. For them, it’s the moment to stop and have a think before making a decision, and consider, "What happens if I get harmed?".

Key safety tips

The campaign promotes seven key hunting safety tips that have been developed based on real injury causation analysis.

ACC injury prevention programme leader James Whitaker says the agency has partnered with MSC on the targeted injury prevention campaign because it wants Kiwis to lead full, exciting and injury-free lives.

He says ACC has partnered with MSC on the targeted injury prevention campaign because it wants Kiwis to lead full, exciting, and injury-free lives.

“When someone gets injured while hunting, it doesn’t just affect them,” Whitaker says.

“There can be many flow-on effects for their friends, family, and many others.”

Whitaker says while ACC is here to help people recover when they get injured, it’s better for everyone if injuries are prevented in the first place.

He says hunters can help reduce the chance of being injured by taking the time to ‘have a hmmm’; researching the area they plan to hunt in; and having a good backup plan.

Tired people have accidents

“It’s important to check the weather and be prepared for it to change; pack a raincoat and survival blanket just in case; and tell people where you’re going and when you plan to be back.”

Whitaker says a lot of accidents happen when people are tired and drop their concentration, so it’s important to be sensible, take breaks, keep well-fed and hydrated, and not to push it if they’re not feeling up to it.

MSC chief executive Mike Daisley says the collaboration with ACC supports MSC’s efforts to ensure hunters make it home safely.

“We want to continue to encourage safe hunting practices, and we are excited to get on board ACC’s 'Have a Hmmm' philosophy as it aligns perfectly with our existing approach to prevention and safety messaging.



“We also hold a strong value in fellow hunters and trampers sharing their experiences for others to learn from, and this campaign perfectly fits with that,” Daisley says.



“It’s not just a positive mindset that stops you from getting injured, it’s also about taking time to think about your actions as a hunter and consider the possible consequences.