Huntly has will power to become safest town in Aotearoa

Huntly kaumātua Taitimu Maipi is calling a halt to crime in the Waikato township of Huntly and wants to change its reputation to the safest in the country.

Maipi says, “Who’s going to say no to the safest town in New Zealand? Who’s going to say no to keeping our children safe against drugs?”

In 2019 a public vote on Facebook labelled it one of the worst towns in New Zealand. Maipi says he's been talking to local gangs and councillors about curbing crime and illegal activity.

“I’m keen there was a discussion that was put on the table last year to not only have the name changed back to Rāhui Pōkeka but to also have the safest town in New Zealand,” Maipi said.

He wants to focus on its rich history and education success such as Te Wharekura o Rakaumanga.

It’s time for a change. The community has to take responsibility for its own health, education and town. There’s a discussion to be had to see if there’s goodwill.”

Maipi, who has lived his entire life in Huntly, said for far too long Māori had been participants and not owners of their own town.