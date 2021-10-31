Huntly wastewater detection, residents with Covid symptoms urged to get tested

There are 143 new community cases of Covid-19 today, down on Saturday's record number.

135 are in Auckland, six in Waikato and two in Northland. Christchurch has no new cases.

The total number of community cases in this current Delta outbreak is now 3,348.

The new Waikato cases are in Hamilton, Ōtorohanga, Te Awamutu/Kihikihi and Kawhia. The Health Ministry is reporting that Huntly wastewater has returned a positive detection for Covid-19.

"A wastewater detection was reported for Huntly today. As there are currently no known cases in the town a pop-up testing site will be set up from tomorrow morning," the ministry said in a statement.

"Public Health staff are asking residents of Huntly with symptoms to get tested – no matter how mild their symptoms may be. The advice is the same even if people are vaccinated. Details for the testing site will be shared on the DHB’s website and Facebook page once confirmed."

The ministry said new locations of interest have been added for the Waikato region, including a location in Te Kuiti, adding that a pop-up testing site has been set up at Te Kuiti Hospital today.

The two new Northland cases, which were announced yesterday by the ministry, are from the same household in southern Kaipara.

56 cases are in hospital, up from 47 on Saturday. 17 are in Waitemata, 17 in Middlemore, 21 in Auckland and one in Waikato. Two cases are in ICU or HDU. The average age of the current hospitalisations is 47 years.

The ministry said the one case currently receiving treatment at Waikato Hospital arrived yesterday.

Northland Update

There are currently 12 confirmed Covid-19 community cases in Northland and all of the cases are isolating at home, the ministry said.

Seven new locations of interest have been identified in Mangawhai, Kaiwaka and Whangārei and further locations may be added as health officials continue interviews with cases. The ministry is urging people to regularly check the list of locations of interest which are updated throughout the day.

Auckland care home

The ministry said there are no new cases to report in the Edmonton Meadows care home in Henderson.



Two residents who have tested positive for Covid-19 have been transferred to hospital for care.



At this stage, only one positive staff member has been required to stand down.



The care home continues to operate under alert level 3 guidelines for visitors, meaning people have only been able to visit the facility on compassionate grounds.