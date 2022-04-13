Hūrō Te Reo use shoots up; Kōhanga Reo turns 40

A Statistics NZ survey has found more than one in six Māori can understand and speak at least a basic form of te reo and nearly a third can understand it, which is the highest rate since the early 1900s.

Te Herenga Waka Victoria University deputy vice-chancellor Māori and Te Taura Whiri I Te Reo Māori chair professor Rawinia Higgins talked to Te Ao Tapatahi about the programmes that resulted in such good outcomes for Te Reo.

She said there were many initiatives being celebrated this year that had majorly contributed to the rise in speaking and comprehension of Te Reo, such as Kōhanga Reo, kura kaupapa, wānanga and Māori broadcasting, which have all played a major part in the revitalisation of the language.

Higgins noted that today was the 40th anniversary of the first Kōhanga Reo opening on April 13, 1982.

“We have seen an increase in the number of Māori and people who are non-Māori wanting to learn Te Reo Māori and embrace it as a part of our distinctive identity as New Zealanders”.

Higgins’s greatest hope and aspiration for the future of Te Reo Maori is the next generation, “ensuring that the next generation wants to continue and have the same passion and desire to ensure that our language is valued across the country and more importantly is spoken”.