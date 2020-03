To celebrate cultural diversity in rugby, the Hurricanes will officially become known as Haumātakataka in Māori.

The Māori name Haumātakataka, which was first used during a Te Wiki o te Reo Māori celebration, comes from a haka Te Ātiawa leader Kura Moeahu composed about Kupe and the unique and diverse winds of Te Whanganui-ā-Tara.