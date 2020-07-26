Hurricanes break Crusaders winning streak

Photo/Sky Sport

Crusaders 32

Hurricanes 34

The Crusaders' thirty-six home-game winning streak has come to an end.

The home team and the visiting Hurricanes put on a show for the fans Saturday night but it was the Canes that re-wrote the history books in an upset 34-32 win that also snapped the Crusaders 4-0 Super Rugby Aotearoa winning run.

The Crusaders took the game right down to the wire with Richie Mo'unga setting up Sevu Reece for a try in the 76th minute to close the score to 32-34.

The red and blacks were on the verge of scoring again with a minute to go, only for Crusaders lock Quinten Strange to be sent to the bin after a scuffle.

It was game over after that with Jordie Barrett kicking into touch to start the Hurricanes' celebrations.

Hurricanes 34 (Wes Goosen 2, Peter Umaga-Jensen tries; Jordie Barrett 5 pens, 2 cons)

Crusaders 32 (Richie Mo’unga, George Bridge, Quinten Strange, Sevu Reece tries; Mo’unga 2 pens, 3 cons).

HT: 21-17