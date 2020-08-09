Hurricanes keep title hopes alive after beating Chiefs

The Hurricanes were in the end too electric for the Chiefs last night in Wellington, pulling away in the final minutes to win 31-18 and keep their outside chance of a Super Rugby Aotearoa title alive for the moment.

The Chiefs stayed within striking distance of the Hurricanes for the majority of the game but ultimately could not stop the Hurricanes try-scoring juggernaut from sealing the victory in the final 10 minutes.

The Hurricanes five tries to two win kept the Wellington team in the title mix - although the Crusaders could seal the title if they win this afternoon at home to the Highlanders - and consigned the Chiefs to nine consecutive losses on the trot.

Hurricanes centre Peter Umaga-Jensen had a stellar performance scoring two first-half tries to give his side a 12-3 lead at the break.

The Chiefs came back with two tries of their own in the second half but it was the Hurricanes that pushed back even harder with three tries of their own.

However, it was the last of those tries, to Hurricanes back Billy Proctor with seven minutes left in the game, that finally sunk the Chiefs.

Here's the try that gave @Hurricanesrugby the bonus point win. Bit of class from the bench.



🎥: @skysportnz #HURvCHI pic.twitter.com/e6AbFG7U3l — Super Rugby (@SuperRugbyNZ) August 8, 2020

The Hurricanes need the Crusaders to lose to the Highlanders this afternoon to have any hope of a title push going into the final round next week. However, last time out the Crusaders thrashed their southern neighbours 40-20 in Dunedin.

Hurricanes 31 (Umaga-Jensen 2, Coles, Van Wyk, Proctor tries; Barrett 3 cons)

Chiefs 18 (Wainui, Karpik tries; McKenzie con, 2 pens)

HT: 12-3