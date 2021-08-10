Hurricanes reject 'percentage Māori' comment from director

The Hurricanes rugby team is distancing itself from comments by one of its directors questioning the ‘percentage’ of ‘Māori’ of prominent businessman Sir Ian Taylor (Ngati Kahungunu) and accusing him of sucking up to the ‘left Māori loving agenda’.

Taylor, the founder of Animation Research, famous for the television graphics of America’s Cup races, Golf’s PGA tour, motorsport and snowboarding put a post on LinkedIn of a Tom Scott cartoon featuring the words “How come NZ excels on the water in yachting, rowing, kayaking etc? Answer: Our ancestral DNA!”

In the post Taylor critiqued National leader Judith Collins’ call for a national debate on making Aotearoa the official name of the country.

“If we are going to have a debate about naming rights, let's do it fully informed about the amazing feat of the Pacific voyagers who named the whenua where they settled,” Taylor said.

The post spurred a fiery response from Wellington businessman and Hurricanes director Troy Bowker​.

“Another example of European NZers not being proud of their own ancestors and sucking up to the left Māori loving agenda. FFS. Wake up NZ,” he wrote.

'Providing balance'

Bowker cited the Scots, Vikings and Romans building boats “8000 years ago”.

“What percentage Māori are you?” he asked Taylor.

Bowker is the executive chairman of Wellington-based investment company Caniwi Capital which holds a stake in the Hurricanes rugby team. The stake buys him a seat on the board but the team was quick to rebuff the comments.

“The Hurricanes do not support the remarks in question," a statement from the franchise said. "As a part-owner of the Hurricanes, Troy is entitled to a director’s role and, consequently, we are not in a position to control his opinions when he speaks and represents himself or his businesses outside of rugby. "

Taylor, who grew up in Raupunga on the East Coast told Stuff Bowker’s comments were "so out there, I had to respond," he said.

Taylor, who received his knighthood for services to broadcasting, business and the community last year, said he’d always honoured the European navigators such as Captain James Cook, and was simply providing balance.

He told Stuff those pushing "wokism" and "cancel culture" argued people had to make a choice between options. It was not the case, he said.