'I apologise' - Anglican bishop to victims of faith-based abuse

The Anglican Church has apologised to survivors of abuse on day three of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into abuse in care of faith-based institutions.

Auckland Bishop Ross Bay says despite the work already done to right the wrongs, there is still much more to do and he is committed to protecting the safety of vulnerable children.

"I apologise on behalf of the diocese to all those who have been abused or neglected while in our care."

The bishop also apologised for times the Anglican Church "compounded suffering" by responding to abuse or neglect towards children in care in an inappropriate manner.

"The diocese and the Anglican Church must ensure real protections continue to be implemented to safeguard our most vulnerable."

Bishop Ross' evidence sets out the history of the Diocese of Auckland, the processes for dealing with complaints and claims of abuse and the relationship between the diocese and various schools and trust boards.

The Inquiry

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry is investigating the abuse and neglect that happened to children, young people and vulnerable adults in care from 1950 and 1999.

The inquiry will also consider experiences of abuse or neglect before and outside these dates.

After completing its investigations, recommendations will be made to the Governor-General on how New Zealand can better care for children, young people and vulnerable adults.