"I didn't know what to say," Māori recipient of Six60 scholarship

Teone Hotu (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Maniapoto) is one of the four Otago University students who have received the Six60 scholarship.

“I didn’t really know what to say,” says Hotu after finding out he was one of the winners, yesterday.

“I’m just stoked to get this opportunity to stay where Six60 was born.”

Music runs in the whānau for Hotu, as his father and uncle were part of the band South of the Bombay – known for the hit single What’s the time, Mr Wolf.

“During our whānau dinners and catch-ups, there’s always a guitar lying around or a piano that we can just jam.”

However, Hotu isn’t planning on studying music at Otago University, rather pursuing a major in anatomy.

“Even though I like doing music I also like the sciences too, but I will be doing my own music stuff outside of uni,” he says.

The scholarships were launched after the band earlier this year bought the iconic Castle Street, Dunedin property they originally studied in as students.

It includes a $10,000 rent rebate, mentoring from the band, as well as access to the university's new recording studios.