'I do believe there will be a resolution' - Jacinda Ardern

"I do believe there will be a resolution, and I do believe it will be in the best interests of everyone." That's what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Tapatahi today as the dispute over the land at Ihumātao continues.



It has been a year since the land in South Auckland was occupied, stopping trucks from Fletcher Housing from entering the property. Shortly after, the Coalition government decided no building would be done on the land until the issue is resolved.

Despite various hui and the Kiingitanga also getting involved, a resolution is still pending.