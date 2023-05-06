'I feel naked in this album,' Moses Mackay confesses as he goes solo

Musician Moses Mackay (Ngāti Hāmoa), usually heard as part of the popular trio Sole Mio, says he was quite nervous when he released his first solo album last week.

“I was a little bit nervous putting it out, to be honest. It's the first album that's fully original music. So a lot of people know what I've done with Sole Mio, so it's a different feeling when you're singing someone else's song versus when you’re singing your own songs,” Mackay says.

A few weeks back, Moses Mackay joined Te Ao Māori News in the studio to chat about the release of his new waiata, Some Sorta Sensation. Now he's back for New Zealand Music Month, Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa to talk about his new album, Grace.

Releasing his first album, all with original songs, Mackay says he is feeling a bit vulnerable and overwhelmed.

“I feel very naked in this album. I feel very vulnerable and it's a funny feeling. But at the same time it's quite an empowering feeling.”



Moses Mackay shares his first solo album journey.

Some Sorta Sensation

Mackay says his first solo single, Some Sorta Sensation, is the soul side of the album.

“There are so many different colours in the Grace, album because there are so many different colours in the Moses album. And so I make a note to all the soul singers, the Nina Simone, the Bill Withers, and nod to them but then also nod to the big orchestral cinematic sounds.”

Doing it solo

Mackay admits that going solo from Sol3 Mio has been challenging, only having himself to bounce ideas off.

“I'm not gonna lie. It's been hard. It's been really hard putting this together and trying to find people to support me, support the work that I'm doing but also creatively to have that person to bounce off. Right?”

“When it's just your own dream, you're questioning every single step of the way. It's just a natural thing that you do. So for me, it's been a huge learning curve and so now I'm proud of this album. I am really proud when I see it. I see so many sleepless nights.”

“My mom likes the album too. That was my hardest audience when I had to play it for my mum.”